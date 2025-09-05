Summer-like warm weather expected on the first weekend of September

Summer-like warm and sunny weather is expected on the first weekend of September, with temperatures typically around 30 degrees Celsius during the warmest hours of the day. However, showers and thunderstorms may develop from towering cumulus clouds, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, plenty of sunshine is expected with generally few cumulus clouds, though more clouds may develop over the North Hungarian Mountains and northwestern Transdanubia, where showers or thunderstorms may occur. Until the afternoon, winds will remain light or moderate, then shift to northwesterly and northerly directions, strengthening in many areas by evening. Thunderstorms may also bring strong, gusty winds. The highest daytime temperatures are forecast between 26 and 35 degrees, with the southeast being the warmest.

On Saturday, generally cumulus cloudiness with dry weather is expected, though in the east and northeast, towering cumulus clouds may bring isolated showers or thunderstorms. Even there, several hours of sunshine are likely. Northerly and northwesterly winds will freshen up over a large area. Early morning temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees, while afternoon highs will be between 24 and 32 degrees.

On Sunday, mostly sunny weather is expected with cirrus and cumulus clouds, with only occasional showers possible in the northeast. Winds will generally remain moderate. Temperatures will range from 10 to 18 degrees at dawn and 26 to 31 degrees in the afternoon.