ECHA’s opinion on ethanol postponed to 2026

The European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) Biocidal Products Committee (BPC) concluded its discussions today on the approval of ethanol as an active substance in disinfectants without adopting an opinion. The Committee will resume its work in February 2026 and aims to adopt the opinion later that year.

The BPC discussed the approval of ethanol for use in hand and general disinfectants, but was unable to adopt an opinion on its potential hazards and alternatives.

Due to the lack of consensus, the Committee further postponed the opinion-making. The final opinion is not expected before May 2026, after which the European Commission will make the decision.

(echa.europa.eu)