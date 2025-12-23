ECB proposes extension of Frank Elderson’s term as Supervisory Board Vice-Chair

On 17 December 2025, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council proposed extending the term of ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson as Vice-Chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board. The extension is permitted under ECB rules but cannot exceed the end of his eight-year mandate on the Executive Board.

Key points:

Parliamentary approval required: The European Parliament’s ECON Committee must approve the extension, after which the Council of the EU will adopt an implementing decision.

Process: Frank Elderson will appear before the ECON Committee for a hearing on a date to be confirmed.

Background: Elderson joined the ECB Executive Board in December 2020 and became Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board in February 2021.

The proposal ensures continuity in the leadership of the ECB’s Supervisory Board while aligning with regulatory requirements of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

