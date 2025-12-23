Joint EBA-ECB report on payment fraud highlights strong authentication effectiveness but emerging threats

On 15 December 2025, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) published their 2025 joint report on payment fraud, covering data from 2022 to 2024.

Key findings:

Fraud rate: Remained stable at approximately 0.002% of total transaction value in 2024, though total fraud value increased to €4.2 billion (up from €3.5 billion in 2023).

Effectiveness of strong customer authentication (SCA): SCA, introduced under PSD2 in 2020, remains effective for the fraud types it was designed to prevent, particularly for card payments within the EEA. Fraud was 17 times higher for card payments outside the EEA where SCA is not applied.

Emerging threats: New fraud types, especially those manipulating legitimate users into authorising fraudulent transactions, are on the rise. These require additional mitigation measures.

Loss distribution: Credit transfers accounted for €2.2 billion in losses (16% increase YoY), and EU/EEA card payments €1.329 billion (29% increase YoY). Users bore roughly 85% of credit transfer losses, mainly due to scams.

Next steps:

The report is based on data reported by payment service providers under PSD2 and ECB payment statistics regulations. The EBA and ECB will continue monitoring fraud trends, supporting informed policy-making, and guiding supervisory and oversight actions to enhance payment security.

(ecb.europa.eu)