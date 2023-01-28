Nébih Has Recalled Biscuit – Do Not Eat This Product

Gastro
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Nébih Has Recalled Biscuit – Do Not Eat This Product

Nébih asks customers not to consume products matching the identification data below, as they may be dangerous to health.

 

In Aldiva unicorn biscuits, product tests revealed levels of 3-MCPD and glycidol above the limit. These substances can be dangerous to health, therefore the consumption of biscuits is not recommended – the TEDi store chain says in its statement.

Product name: Aldiva Unicorn Wheels 220 g/ Aldiva unicorn biscuits

Brand: Aldiva

Product origin: Turkey

Nature of problem: 3-MCPD and glycidyl fatty acid esters above limit value Aldiva Unicorn Wheels 220 g/ Aldiva unicorn biscuits

Quality retention time / Batch number: – 04.09.2023 / 12252002021000000150 – 23.12.2023 / 10792002021000000255 – 21.04.2023 / 78719002021000000200

Packaging: 220 g

Distributor: Modern Chocolate GmbH (Germany)/ TEDi Árukereskedelmi Kft. stores

The affected product can be returned to any TEDi store, the price of the product will be refunded – Nébih reports.

mindmegette.hu
NÉBIH

Related Posts

The Hungarian team came third in the world finals of the Bocuse d’Or

Bácsi Éva

Nébih Has Recalled Biscuit – Do Not Eat This Product

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Team Takes Bronze at Bocuse d’Or Final

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *