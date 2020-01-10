House speaker expresses condolences over Ukrainian airplane crash

László Kövér, the speaker of Hungarian parliament, has expressed his condolences to the house speakers of the countries impacted by Wednesday’s crash of a Ukrainian airplane near Tehran.

In the telegram, Kövér expressed his and the Hungarian parliament’s deepest sympathies to the speakers and the people of their countries over the crash of the Tehran-Kiev plane of the Ukrainian airlines and over the lives lost there.

Kövér expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones or relatives in the “terrible accident”, and wished them strength and perseverance.

MTI

Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP