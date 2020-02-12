Germany confirms two more cases of coronavirus, raising overall number to 16

Germany confirms two more cases of coronavirus, raising overall number to 16

Germany on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in the southern state of Bavaria, raising the overall number of known cases in Europe’s most populous country to 16.

The two new cases of coronavirus are related to infections among staff at a company in the Starnberg district west of Munich, the Bavarian health ministry said.

Car supplier Webasto said last month a Chinese employee had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to the headquarters near Munich. The employee apparently infected several German colleagues during the visit.

 

Source: reuters.com

 

