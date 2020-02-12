Cezanne, Scully, Pre-Rafaelites to be shown in National Gallery, Museum of Fine Arts this year

Kurucz Judit

Budapest’s Museum of Fine Arts and the National Gallery will show exhibitions featuring Cezanne, abstract artist Sean Scully, Hungarian impressionist Pal Szinyei Merse and others, the director of the two museums, László Baán, said.

In April, the Museum of Fine Arts will open an exhibition commemorating the discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Amenhotep II, followed in the summer by a show of drawings of Albrecht Dürer and his contemporaries and a major exhibition on Cézanne and modernism in the autumn, Baán told a press conference in Budapest.

The National Gallery in Buda Castle will have a show on English Pre-Rafaelites in the spring and a retrospective of acclaimed contemporary artist Sean Scully in the autumn, he said. The Gallery will also have an exhibition on renown Hungarian impressionist Pál Szinyei Merse, he added.

 

MTI

 

