Wizz Air to Launch Budapest – Abu Dhabi Service

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch a new service between Hungary and the United Arab Emirates on June 3, the company said.

The Budapest-Abu Dhabi service will be operated on Monday and Sunday until the end of September and on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after that period, it said. Wizz Air will be the first European low-cost airline to operate a flight to Abu Dhabi, the company added. Wizz Air will set up a new subsidiary in the UAE, which is expected to begin operation in the second half of this year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay