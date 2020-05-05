Final Exams Started in Hungarian Secondary Schools

School graduation examinations got under way at 1,197 locations across the country on Monday, with over 70,000 students taking the Hungarian language and literature test on the first day.

The exams has continued with mathematics on Tuesday. Zoltán Maruzsa, state secretary for public education, said the exams would start at 9am, rather than the traditional 8am to allow students and commuters to use public transport separately. He said that during the tests, students would be provided face masks and disinfectants. He added that a maximum 10 students would be staying in the same classroom to ensure the necessary distance between them.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay