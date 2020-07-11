Hungary, Angola’s Mutual Interest to Strengthen Ties

It is in Hungary and Angola’s interest to further develop their long-standing cooperation, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after phone talks with Tete Antonio, Angola’s new foreign minister.

Szijjártó said on Facebook that the Angolan government expressed interest in involving Hungarian companies in the technological development of its IT, e-governance and water management sectors.

The two countries will convene their mixed economic committees and work hard to conclude agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and the mutual investment protection, he said, adding that Antonio thanked Hungary for granting state scholarships to fifty Angolan students for study in Hungarian universities.

