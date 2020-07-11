Covid-19 – Majority of Hungarians ‘Cautious’ When Planning Holiday

Most Hungarians are cautious when it comes to planning their holidays after the lifting of coronavirus-related border restrictions, a survey released by Netrisk.hu on Friday shows.

Fifty percent of respondents in the survey of 6,000 people said they have postponed their next holiday to the late summer or autumn and 18% plan to defer their trip to next year. Fifty-six percent said they would travel within the country’s borders. More than half of respondents planning a holiday abroad have chosen Croatia or Austria as a destination, and none plan to travel outside Europe, Netrisk said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay