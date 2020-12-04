Magnus Aircraft Fusion 212 Family Certified to Fly in Africa

Hungary’s Magnus Aircraft on Thursday said it acquired certification from the German Ultralight Aircraft Association (DULV) for its Fusion 12 family of aircraft.

The DULV certification for ultralight aircraft up to 600kg was necessary for a specification and air-worthiness certificate from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority that clears the Fusion 212 aircraft for use on the African continent. Magnus Aircraft also said it has become the first aircraft designer company in Hungary to obtain the approval of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its design procedures (AP-DOA). Magnus Aircraft built a 6 billion forint production base near Pécs, in south-western Hungary, in 2017-2019. The investment was supported by a 2 billion forint state grant.

