An indictment was filed against a Hungarian woman and her mother because she killed her boyfriend in Vienna

The Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Attorney General’s Office was indicted in Vienna last February against a Hungarian woman who killed and dissected a man with a knife with her mother, who helped to hide the corpse, the prosecution told MTI on Wednesday.

According to the information, the woman is accused of premeditated homicide and looting, and her mother is accused of supporting the crime. The 27-year-old woman met her later victim in Austria in the fall of 2018, a man from another continent who also provided her with accommodation and financial security. The woman left the man several times in which time she returned to her Hungarian friend, who also lived in Vienna. In early 2019, the victim wanted to marry the woman, and the woman agreed.

Later, however, she changed her mind and, fearing the victim’s extensive network of contacts, planned to kill the man and then pretend she had no information about his disappearance.

In February last year, they were both using drugs at a disco and then the man tried to approach the woman at their home in Vienna. The accused refused, so the man became angry and threatened her. The woman then picked up a knife and first stabbed the victim’s neck and then stabbed his body several times during the brawl. The man died soon after. The woman took 580 euros from the victim, then the next day she chopped the man with a knife and a hammer and took the body parts in suitcases to her mother’s home in Jászladány. The next day, the defendants took the remains of the victim to the outskirts of Jászalsószentgyörgy in a rented car, hid them in a concrete culvert, and then poured hydrochloric acid on them.

The prosecutor’s office proposed that the court imposes a suspended custodial sentence on the mother and a fixed-term prison sentence on her daughter. The Szolnok General Court will make a decision in the first instance.