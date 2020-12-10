Viktor Orbán isn’t among the first to be vaccinated

He’s not planning to be vaccinated in the first round.

After Viktor Orbán was the first to be vaccinated against influenza, ATV asked if the Prime Minister would be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gergely Gulyás, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, replied that according to the vaccination plan:

among the first are those involved in the defense (doctors, nurses), so the prime minister will certainly not vaccinate himself in the first round.

According to Gulyás, there will also be a central government campaign, as it is assumed that the more people vaccinate themselves, the sooner the epidemic will end. Regarding vaccination propensity, the data show a rate of 30 to 60 percent, 60 to 70 percent would be needed for protection.