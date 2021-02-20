Hungary Supports Majority of Secretary-General’s Proposals to NATO 2030

Hungary supports most elements of a package of proposals submitted by the NATO secretary-general in connection with the NATO 2030 initiative which serves to strengthen the alliance’s effectiveness and internal cohesion, Defence Minister Tibor Benkő said.

Benkő told a video conference of NATO defence ministers that Hungary’s armed-forces development programme was fully in line with NATO’s capability development targets, honvedelem.hu said. He added that thanks to the government’s continued support, Hungary has been able to increase defence spending in line with its original plans, despite the coronavirus pandemic. This will contribute to the balanced share of burdens in the alliance, which is an important pillar of transatlantic relations, he said. Benkő highlighted the launch of a central-European multinational command in Székesfehérvár, which he said was a significant success not only for Hungary but also for strengthening security in the region. State secretary of defence István Szabó told the meeting that Hungary contributed significant forces to NATO’s international operations. Hungary remains dedicated to security in the Middle East, Afghanistan and the Western Balkans, he said, adding that Hungary is increasing its presence in the KFOR mission in Kosovo, calling it a matter of “historical importance” that KFOR will have a Hungarian commander from November.

hungarymatters.hu