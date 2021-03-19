Picture of the month: Jericho – Hisham’s Palace Mosaics

Khirbet al-Mafjar, commonly known as Hisham’s Palace, is the most important Islamic-period monument in the Jericho area. It was built as a hunting lodge and winter resort in the eighth century during the Umayyad dynasty. The place is named after Caliph Hisham bin Abdul Malek (724–743 AD). The complex consisted of an imposing two-story royal building, a prominent mosque, an ornate bath complex, and an agricultural estate. An elaborate irrigation system provided the buildings with water from nearby springs.

