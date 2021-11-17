Moderate Consumption of Tea and Coffee May Reduce the Risk of Stroke and Dementia

Moderate coffee and tea consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of stroke and dementia, a new study by The Guradian found.

Scientists have followed the data of 365,000 people aged 50-74 for more than a decade in the largest research to date in the field. One of the important findings of the research was that those who consumed 2-3 cups of coffee or 2-3 cups of tea a day had a 32 percent lower risk of stroke. Stroke accounts for 10 percent of all deaths globally, and dementia is one of the biggest health problems worldwide, to reach about 130 million people by 2050. Participants in a study based on the UK Biobank database themselves reported how much coffee and tea they drank daily. During the study, 5,079 of the 365,000 participants developed dementia and 10,053 had at least one stroke. The study found that those who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea or a mixture of 4-6 cups of tea and coffee a day had the greatest reduction in the risk of stroke or dementia. Those who drank 2-3 coffees or 2-3 teas a day had a 28 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared with those who did not drink coffee or tea at all. Researcher Yuan Chang and colleagues at the Tianjin Medical University in China found that drinking coffee alone or consuming coffee and tea may also be associated with a lower risk of developing dementia after a stroke. According to the authors of a study published in the journal Plos Medicine, moderate consumption of coffee and tea alone and in combination with coffee and tea may reduce the risk of stroke and dementia.



However, researchers have pointed out that the UK Biobank database represents a relatively healthy sample of the total population, so it is not certain that the findings of the study can be generalized. Although it is possible that coffee and tea may provide protection against stroke, dementia, and dementia following a stroke, the researchers say no causal relationship can be inferred from this. Tara Spiers-Jones, head of the Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study, highlighted the need for further research to fully understand the possible biological links between tea and coffee and the risk of stroke and dementia. Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics, pointed out that the risk of stroke and dementia did not increase or decrease steadily with tea and coffee consumption. The risk of stroke or dementia was lower in those who drank relatively less coffee or tea than in those who did not drink at all, but after a certain amount of coffee and tea, the risk began to rise again until it ended up higher than in those who did not. they drank nothing, he explained. McConway added that those who drank 7-8 cups of coffee a day had a higher risk of stroke than non-cafes and were much higher than those who drank 2-3 cups a day.

