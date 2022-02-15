Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday morning, according to the ministry.

At the same time, large-scale military exercises continue in other parts of the country, such as the Black Sea. A joint military exercise in Belarus ends on 20th February. There are currently 130,000 Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border, 30,000 of whom are in Belarus. The BBC cites spokesman Igor Konasenkov, who said the troops stationed in the south and west that had completed the military exercise were already preparing to return to the barracks, adding that the exercises had been completed as planned. The New York Times writes that the troops that are now being withdrawn are already stationed at bases close to Ukraine, meaning they will remain close even if they are not right next to the border.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the team withdrawals, Maria Zaharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a statement saying: “February 15th, 2022, will be a mark in history like the day Western propaganda declared bankruptcy. It was ashamed and destroyed without a single shot.”



U.S. sources speculated last week that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine as early as February 15th, while Russia, which has been training its troops along the border for months, has said it will send its troops wherever it wants. The BBC, citing British government sources, writes that Boris Johnson is still waiting for the extent of the withdrawal of the team because it depends on whether it is really a significant move. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the threat of invasion will continue until all soldiers withdraw. The TV channel adds that the news of the team movements has had a calming effect on the markets: the Russian ruble has also strengthened against the euro and the US dollar.

24.hu