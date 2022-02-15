Pretending to be a formal procedure, taxi clocks were certified in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has prosecuted for forgery of public documents and other crimes against official clerks and entrepreneurs who have certified taxi clocks for their own benefit by circumventing the system.

According to the indictment, two defendants operate a company in Debrecen where, among other things, fare meters are installed, serviced and certified.

According to the regulations, passenger transport activities can only be performed with a controlled measuring device, therefore taxi clocks must be regularly certified. The meters are officially certified by taxi drivers reporting their needs to contractors, who place an order with the government office, where they are filed, with a case number, and then go to the metrology clerks. These administrators can perform the verification on the basis of an invoice, after payment of the administrative fee.

The five defendants, bypassing the official administration, carried out the verification in such a way that the two contractors did not submit an application to the government office in connection with the orders received, but at a date agreed directly with the three clerks.

Subsequently, the 3 defendant government officials actually performed the tests required to verify the meters, for which verification certificates were issued. However, these documents were false because they were not drawn up as part of an official procedure but bypassed the registration system.

Clerks and contractors deceived taxi drivers who ordered the certification of their watches, issuing them with a fake certificate of authentication, giving the appearance of a genuine official procedure.

With this method, the clerks who are official persons and the contractors performing the measurement misled nearly 250 customers in 2016 and 2017, who paid a fee of between HUF 16,000 and HUF 21,000 per cash to the contractors performing the verification.

The investigation was carried out by the Debrecen Police Station.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the Debrecen District Court with forgery of public documents committed by an official against the administrative defendants, as well as against all defendants for committing fraud that does not exceed the threshold.

In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested the imposition of a suspended prison sentence on the accused, and the indictment also contains a substantial motion in case the accused confesses to the indictment at the preparatory hearing of the district court and waives their right to a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu