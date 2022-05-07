Photo Exhibition of Celebrity Mothers in The Hollywood Museum, Los Angeles  

Mother’s Day is just around the corner in the US (May 8) and the Hollywood Museum dedicates a special photo exhibition of the famous moms with rarely seen celebrity mothers–daughters pictures this year. We were on the location on the red carpet of the exhibition opening in Hollywood yesterday. (Virag Vida)

A special Mother’s Day exhibition opened in the Hollywood Museum on the US Mother’s Day week. The Hollywood Museum – what is placed in the legendary Max Factor building in center of Hollywood – celebrated the film star moms with an afternoon tea reception and a red carpet arrival. Legendary TV moms of the nineties appeared on the event, such as The Ladybugs’s star Ilene Graff, The Young and the Restless’s star, Kate Linder (https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/video/actress-kate-linder-reflects-on-40-years-of-young-the-restless/) or the popular American series The Waltons’s iconic actress Michael Learned.

The exhibition includes – in among many others – such as Beyonce, Brad Pitt, Brittney Spears, Charlize Theron, Dakota Johnson, Debbie Reynolds, Donna Karan, Donna Mills, Drew Barrymore, Francis Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Goldie Hawn, Gwen Stefanie, Halle Berry, Ilene Graff, Jack Jones, Jade Barrymore, Jax Malcolmn, Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson, Joan Van Ark, Kathleen Lockhart, Kim Kardashian, Madon, Lucille Balnaz, Marilu Henner , Marion Ross, Michael Feinstein, Michael Learned, Melanie Griffith, Reese Witherspoon, Ruta Lee, Sally Jesse Raphael, Sandra Bullock, Selena Gomez and Tom Cruise.

“For most, our mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend. Our mother’s love is unconditional and only grows stronger over a lifetime,” says Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum). “In celebration of this one-of-a-kind relationship, the Hollywood Museum is presenting a never-before-seen collection of images dedicated to that special woman in our lives for the week leading into and following Mother’s Day. Sons and Daughters have a special bond with their mothers and they pass on that love to their own children. Our exhibit personifies that fact, given the overwhelming response from entertainments elite that responded to the call for entries, offering their favorite and private images to say “Happy Mother’s Day” to celebrate the most caring and inspiring women in their lives.”

– Vida Virág –