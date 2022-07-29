Sebastian Vettel retires 

The Formula 1 driver created an Instagram account and then announced his retirement on it.

Sebastian Vettel announced in a video that he will not continue as a Formula 1 driver after the 2022 season.

In the video, Vettel said that he has a life outside of motorsport, which is not what defines him: for example, he likes the color blue, he likes to go on trips, and last but not least, he has his family, whom he wants to spend time with, reports Telex.

Vettel, who has 3 children, feels that he cannot spend enough quality time with his family, which he no longer wants to give up.

The pilot has been competing in Formula 1 since 2007. He won his first victory with Toro Rosso in 2008, then won Formula 1 every year with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. In 2015, he became a driver for Ferrari, in 2020 he transferred to Aston Martin.

