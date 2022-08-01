According to Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, the singer’s marriage with Ben Affleck will not last

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said the happy yes in July, almost twenty years after they met.

This is the singer’s fourth marriage. Although her first husband has withdrawn from the public, he has now told us what he thinks about his ex-wife’s new marriage. Ojani Noa and Lopez got married in 1997, but they divorced a year later but remained good friends for almost a year, he knows the singer well.

I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced this marriage will last. Jen loves to be in love, but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is her fourth husband. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we were lying in bed on our wedding night, he said we would be together forever

– recalled Ojani, his words were written by Blikk. According to the man, J. Lo will not agree with Affleck’s side, according to him, he is the type who gets married seven or eight times.

debreceninap.hu