The police arrested 17 people in Hajdú-Bihar county in 72 hours

The police officers on duty arrested 17 people in the last 72 hours in Hajdú-Bihar. Of these, 11 people were found guilty of committing a crime, two people were arrested on the basis of warrants, and four foreigners were arrested for illegal stay in the country.

In the area of competence of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the police took action at the scene of nine road traffic accidents involving personal injuries in the past 72 hours, two of which resulted in serious and seven in minor injuries.

The police produced 34 people, 7 of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in 25 cases, reports police.hu.

