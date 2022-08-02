PM Leaves for US to Attend CPAC

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has left for the US to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and hold bilateral meetings, his press chief said on Monday.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, the prime minister’s political director Balázs Orbán, and head of parliament’s foreign affairs committee Zsolt Németh. Orbán has been invited to hold one of the opening addresses at CPAC, the world’s largest and most influential conservative event, Havasi added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay