Chelsea Handler will host the Critics Choice Awards in 2023

Comedian, television host, best-selling author, and advocate Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Hollywood’s iconic film award ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00-10:00 pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings), airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

In 2020, Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. She recently launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 80+ cities across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards.

– Virág Vida –