Two Wizz Air planes collided in Romania – video

Two Wizz Air planes collided during a ground maneuver at Suceava airport in northern Romania on Tuesday, no one was injured.

The incident happened when the airline’s flight to Dortmund was preparing to take off from the tarmac towards the runway. The video recordings of the incident show that the left wing of the moving plane got caught in the right control plane of an empty Wizz Air plane.

As a result of the crash, both planes carrying passengers suffered minor injuries.

The 174 passengers of the Dortmund flight were disembarked, and Wizz Air said it would send another plane for them, which would take them to their destination.

