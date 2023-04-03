Rapper Flo Rida’s six-year-old son fell from the fifth floor

Rapper Flo Rida's six-year-old son fell from the fifth floor

Flo Rida’s six-year-old son was hospitalized after falling from a fifth-floor window, according to his mother, who filed a lawsuit against the owner of the house over the incident. The child’s entire body had to be plastered because of the injuries, Sky News reported.

Zohar Dillard fell out of the window onto the concrete on March 4, and his mother, Alexis Adams, filed a lawsuit in the New Jersey Supreme Court, claiming that he had indicated on several occasions that the building’s windows were not secure enough.

According to the lawsuit, Zohar Dillard suffered serious and permanent injuries.

These include multiple pelvic fractures, a fractured left metatarsal, liver injury, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

The boy suffers from a neurological disease caused by excess fluid accumulating in the brain.

