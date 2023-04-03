The temperature will drop during the week and the night frosts will return

The temperature will drop at the beginning of the week: the night frosts will return and a peak temperature higher than 10 degrees Celsius is not expected during the day, according to the forecast sent to MTI by the National Meteorological Service on Sunday.

Cloudy weather with several hours of sunshine is expected on Monday. By late afternoon, except for the central part of the country, the cloud cover will decrease, in some places, there may be rain or snow showers. The northerly wind intensifies and strengthens in many places, and it can become stormy in Western Transdanubia and Bodrogköz. The highest daytime temperature on Monday is mostly likely to be between 8 and 13 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be thick, closed clouds in the southeastern and eastern half of the country, while sunny, cloudy weather is more likely in the northwest and west. Going southeast and east, there is an increasing chance of precipitation, the greater part of which is likely to be sleet and snow. The northerly wind is strong in many places and may be accompanied by stormy gusts in Western Transdanubia and the Zemplén region. By dawn, the air cools down to around freezing point, but it can be several degrees colder in the wind-sheltered, frosty northern valleys. In the afternoon, the temperature rises between 3 and 9 degrees.

On Wednesday, there is a higher chance of cloudy skies in the eastern half of the country and more likely cumulus clouds to the west. There is a chance of rain, sleet, and snow in the eastern parts. It will be brisk in several places, with strong northerly winds in the Transdanubia and Zemplén regions. Minus 3, plus 2 degrees is likely in the morning, and the weather will be less cold as you go east. Expect 3-9 degrees in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast. There may even be precipitation in several places, which can be in the form of rain, sleet, or snow. The north, northwest wind is accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts in many places. Minus 3 and plus 3 degrees are expected in the morning, and 3-10 degrees are likely in the afternoon.

Good Friday is expected to be very cloudy or overcast. There is a higher chance of rain in several places. The north and north-westerly wind may revive and strengthen in some places. From minus 2 degrees in the morning and plus 4 degrees in the afternoon, the temperature can rise to between 6 and 12 degrees.

On Holy Saturday, there may be storms from the southeast and east, the cloudiness may decrease, and at the same time, precipitation should be expected in fewer places. In some places, the north and northeast wind will strengthen. From minus 2 degrees in the morning to plus 5 degrees, the air can warm up to between 7 and 14 degrees in the afternoon.

On Easter Sunday, cloudy weather is expected, and scattered showers may occur. The north and northeast wind may pick up in several places, with strong gusts in some places. At dawn, it cools down to between 0 and plus 7 degrees, and in the afternoon it warms up between 8 and 15 degrees.

MTI