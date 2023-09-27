Shakira is again accused of tax fraud in Spain

The prosecutor’s office in Spain accused Shakira of another tax fraud, the Spanish news agency EFE said on Tuesday.

According to the information, proceedings may be initiated against the Colombian singer, who avoided paying public charges in her country of residence through a network of companies registered in foreign tax havens, due to 6 million euros (2.2 billion forints) of undeclared personal income and wealth tax in 2018. .

The press office of the world star, who has since moved from Spain to the United States, told EFE that they had not yet received official information about the case.

The Grammy Award-winning pop singer has been charged with tax fraud for the second time by the Spanish prosecutor’s office. In the first procedure, the trial in Barcelona will begin at the end of November, which was initiated because, according to the indictment, Shakira did not pay taxes on her foreign income between 2012 and 2014, even though she was already living in Spain.

In addition to emphasizing her innocence, the singer paid the amount of 14.5 million euros (5.3 billion forints) demanded by the Spanish tax authorities and an additional three million euros (1.1 billion forints) in interest.

In this case, the prosecutor’s office requested a prison sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of 23.8 million euros (8.8 billion forints) on the singer.

(Debreceni Nap)