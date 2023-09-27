Car accident near Debrecen

A man is being prosecuted under the criminal charge of negligent causing of a road accident due to the suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.

According to the investigation data, a man driving a car was driving towards Debrecen on road 4814 from the direction of Létavértes on September 24, 2023, at around 18:00 when his car skidded on the wet road and then drove into the ditch, where it overturned. The driver and two passengers of the vehicle were also injured in the accident.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(Debreceni Nap)