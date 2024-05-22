Jimmy Kimmel Questions Lionel Richie About Cocaine at ‘The Biggest Night in Pop’ Screening  

Netflix has released its latest documentary titled “The Biggest Night in Pop,” which recounts the legendary night when 45 world-famous pop stars came together to record the globally renowned charity single “We Are the World,” written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, in just one night. Last night in Hollywood, American showman Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Lionel Richie and the director Bao Nguyen. We were there on the scene.

The charity single “We Are the World” was released on March 7, 1985, and immediately sold hundreds of thousands, then millions of copies. The song was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and conducted by Quincy Jones. This charity effort brought together the most influential artists of the time in Hollywood for one night to fight against famine in Africa.

The documentary, compiled from hundreds of hours of archival footage, is a well-constructed and dynamic cinematic work. In the first third of the film, we follow the thrilling events from the inception of the idea to the day of the recording. We see how the biggest world stars accepted the invitation one after the other, and the film then focuses on the night of the recording, January 28, 1985.

The recording was truly unique and of historical significance in the Hollywood music world, as an unprecedented array of talent gathered. A total of 45 American superstars, including Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, and Cyndi Lauper, participated.

As the cathartic film documented, the musicians arrived from the American Music Awards, hosted by Lionel Richie himself, and met in great secrecy at 10 PM at the A&M Recording Studios in Los Angeles. The musicians finished the recording at 7 AM…

Last night on stage, Lionel Richie confirmed what was said in the documentary: “Everyone behaved as if we were in kindergarten. Bob Dylan was completely overwhelmed. Although the mood was very good, being singers, people couldn’t really communicate with each other. Singing together goes very well, as it is their form of expression, but speaking…” At this point, Jimmy Kimmel remarked, “It seemed to me that Bob Dylan didn’t really want to sing either…” Lionel Richie added that he was very grateful to Stevie Wonder, who eventually helped Bob Dylan overcome his inhibitions.

Jimmy Kimmel, the multiple-time host of the Oscars, humorously asked the songwriter how much cocaine was needed to stay awake for a recording session until 7 AM after a tiring awards show like the American Music Awards. However, Lionel Richie diplomatically avoided the question.

Lionel Richie also shared a story about Janet Jackson, who was the last to leave the studio after an exhausting night. She was sitting on the floor and crying. Lionel Richie went over and asked her what was wrong. “I don’t want this to be over,” replied Michael Jackson’s famous sister.

The release of the song “We Are the World” received immense worldwide acclaim, raising over $63 million for humanitarian aid. “We Are the World” not only demonstrated the power of music to unite people for a common cause but also set a precedent for future charity singles. Its impact is still felt today, and the campaign continues to generate funds for aid to Africa.

– Virág Vida –