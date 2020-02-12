Happy 38th Birthday to Linda!

Born at Zoo Budapest, our female Nile hippo named Linda turns 38 today. After her transfer here in 1988, she formed a bond with Szigfrid, born also in Budapest, and they have been happily married ever since. Currently the oldest couple at our zoo, they have been immensely popular with visitors for decades, which understandable given how fascinating it is to watch these robust ungulates enjoy their meal during daily feeding shows or get their teeth cleaned at our guided tours in summer. They have had several offspring, including Balint who currently resides at Pécs Zoo and, interestingly, has a name day coming up on Valentine’s Day and his 26th birthday a couple days later. Also, the day of our Valentine’s Day Walk, February 15, coincides with World Hippo Day, which means that our kind-hearted giants will be at the center of attention for multiple reasons.

Come visit us any day between 9:00 and 16:00 to meet Linda and Szigfrid in person and, if you are interested in hearing their love story as well as those of other residents, take a Valentine’s Day Walk with us this Saturday.

