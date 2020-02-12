Happy 38th Birthday to Linda!

Local News
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Happy 38th Birthday to Linda!

Born at Zoo Budapest, our female Nile hippo named Linda turns 38 today. After her transfer here in 1988, she formed a bond with Szigfrid, born also in Budapest, and they have been happily married ever since. Currently the oldest couple at our zoo, they have been immensely popular with visitors for decades, which understandable given how fascinating it is to watch these robust ungulates enjoy their meal during daily feeding shows or get their teeth cleaned at our guided tours in summer. They have had several offspring, including Balint who currently resides at Pécs Zoo and, interestingly, has a name day coming up on Valentine’s Day and his 26th birthday a couple days later. Also, the day of our Valentine’s Day Walk, February 15, coincides with World Hippo Day, which means that our kind-hearted giants will be at the center of attention for multiple reasons.

Come visit us any day between 9:00 and 16:00 to meet Linda and Szigfrid in person and, if you are interested in hearing their love story as well as those of other residents, take a Valentine’s Day Walk with us this Saturday.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

Related Posts

British Ambassador in Debrecen – business with England?

Judit

Summer without mosquitoes

Nagy Sándor

Farewell of the puppeteer

Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Bartók Béla út

36 m2 flat for rent
90 000 Ft

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Simonffy utca

65 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

52 m2 flat for rent
100 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

80 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *