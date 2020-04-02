Multipurpose Favorite at the Zoo’s Botanical Collection

A popular cultivar of an evergreen climbing shrub native to Southern Europe, the variegated bigleaf periwinkle (Vinca major ‘Variegata’) can serve as excellent ground cover, exhibiting various shades of green all year round.

It thrives in sunlit and semi-shade spots as well as in full shade although the bluish purple or white flowers will mostly appear if given ample sunlight, blooming from April to early summer and occasionally lasting till the first autumn frosts.

With multiple purposes, including that of lawn replacement and a green wall plant, the variegated bigleaf periwinkle is a spectacular addition to any home garden – even low-maintenance ones due to its high drought tolerance.

