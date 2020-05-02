Joining Forces For Protecting Students and Order

A motorcycle organisation offered 8500 face-masks for the municipality, which the city will pass on to Debrecen School District Centre and the local police force.

More and more organisations are offering their help to the Municipality of Debrecen in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. A motorcycle organisation, Lion Knights Motorcyclists’ Association, handed out 8500 single-use face-masks on 22 April 2020. More than half of the offer, that is 4500 pieces will be given to Debrecen School District Centre. The other half of the donation has been given to policemen who are on duty on public areas to protect their health.

debrecen.hu

pixabay