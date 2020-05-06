Zoo is open from Monday

Dear Visitors,

We are ever so grateful for all your support, interest and patience in these trying times. In the past weeks, we have been focusing on taking utmost care of all our residents and providing an environment absolutely worthy of your revisit to the animals you love.

As promised, our park reopens as of today. In order to ensure a safe experience for all of you, however, we kindly request that you observe the temporary house rules and recommendations below:

We suggest that you buy your tickets online for a safer and quicker entry. If you do purchase you tickets at our cash desks, contactless payment is recommended.

Please keep a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 m on the premises.

Zoo pellets are currently unavailable. Indoor exhibits and petting enclosures are still closed, but you can easily observe all animals in their outdoor exhibits. Instead of guided group tours, we currently offer individual guided tours.

We kindly ask you to comply with seating regulations and further staff instructions when using amusement park rides and attractions.

Safety masks are recommended. Restrooms and visitor areas are cleaned and disinfected on a continuous basis, and are supplied with virucidal liquid soap.

Thank you for your understanding and enjoy your visit.

For further info and tickets, please visit:

www.zoodebrecen.hu