Indoor exhibits reopen on May 16

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Indoor exhibits reopen on May 16

We are happy to announce that indoor exhibits will reopen as of tomorrow, May 16, and zoo pellets will also be available from vending machines and at cash desks.

 

In order to ensure a safe experience for all, please note that face masks and a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 m will be required when indoors, and the number of visitors allowed inside at a time will be limited.

For our further coronavirus-related regulations, please visit:
www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/koronavirus.html

Thank you for your understanding and enjoy your visit.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

