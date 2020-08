A statute of the first Hungarian king, St. Stephan is going to be inaugurated today on Dósa Bádor square.

The statute is going to be inaugurated today at 10:00 am on the renewed Dósa Nádor square in the city centre of Debrecen. The statue was designed and created by sculptor Borbála Szanyi.

Photo: László Papp mayor of Debrecen – Facebook page