Average monthly rent falls to HUF 156.000 in Q2

The average monthly rent in Budapest fell to 156,000 forints (EUR 437) at the end of the second quarter from 175,000 forints at the start of the year, a new joint research project of the Central Statistical Office (KSH) and realtor Ingatlan.com shows.

The average monthly rent in major counties was 108,000 forints at the end of Q2 and 138,000 in cities. The average flat on offer was 53-60sqm in the first half of 2020. In Q2 the average per square meter price was 3,100 forints in the capital, 2,200 in cities and 2,000 in major counties.

KSH noted that the proportion of rentals in the Hungarian housing market is extremely low by European comparison, with micro census data from 2016 showing that only 6.7% of residential properties, some 260,000 homes are used by renters. In 2018 around 4.8% of the population lived in rented properties compared to the 21% EU average.

MTI