Meet Autumn’s Firstborn, a White Donkey Foal

Our residents seem to have a splendid time all year round, judging by the fact that, even with the spring and summer baby-boom, there are still new arrivals in autumn.
The donkey group has seen a particularly remarkable growth this year as we have recently welcomed the third offspring. Born on September 10 after a little over a year of gestation, he has been named Hunor by keepers in accordance with our tradition of naming donkeys after the name day on which they are born. He is sure to remain by his mother’s side for a good while but he likes to play and sunbathe a lot – come check out him and the others in their pen at the Amusement Park.
Besides exhibiting the rich and diverse fauna found all around the world, it has always been a key mission of our Zoo to be also home to domesticated breeds (which are no less exotic in an urban setting), including Hungary’s only indigenous donkey breed. Thanks to their peaceful temperament and high intelligence, you will also get to meet them when our Donkey Carriage makes a return at our events in the near future.
Like a number of our other residents, Hunor is yet to be adopted. If you want to make him really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at:
Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park