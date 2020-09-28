Meet Autumn’s Firstborn, a White Donkey Foal

Our residents seem to have a splendid time all year round, judging by the fact that, even with the spring and summer baby-boom, there are still new arrivals in autumn.

The donkey group has seen a particularly remarkable growth this year as we have recently welcomed the third offspring. Born on September 10 after a little over a year of gestation, he has been named Hunor by keepers in accordance with our tradition of naming donkeys after the name day on which they are born. He is sure to remain by his mother’s side for a good while but he likes to play and sunbathe a lot – come check out him and the others in their pen at the Amusement Park.