Next CSAK Design art market is organized today (18th October) at Víztorony Debrecen.

The program is held between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm at Víztorony Debrecen (7. Pallagi street).

In case you are interested in handmade products created by local artists, visit the H2O Gallery of Víztorony and enjoy the special atmosphere of the art market. There are going to be gastro products as well, you can find them around the café.

Please try to keep the distance and wear a mask at the event!