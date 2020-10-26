Anniversary End-of-season Halloween Party at Our Amusement Park

To name but a few unique experiences, you will get to take a Ghost Train right into the dark heart of the night forest, take a glimpse at their future at the Fortuneteller’s Corner, watch fire-jugglers in action, and dance together around a great bonfire. Those into thrills of the wild will be offered close encounters with notoriously unpopular animals during a Dare at the Palm House and insect microscopy sessions, an exhibit of relics of late zoo residents, and a chance to meet a mighty winged nocturnal hunter from Africa. In addition, all amusement park attractions will be made available, including this year’s new acquisitions like the Bungee Trampoline for aspiring acrobats, Apollo-X with the out-of-this-world experience of space travel, and the virtual adventures offered by the 10D Cinema and Icaros Pro.