Anniversary End-of-season Halloween Party at Our Amusement Park

On October 31, the eerie night of Halloween, this year’s amusement park season comes to a worthy end, with a spooktastic array of programs and activities among the witches, ghosts and other dreadful creatures that appear at this hour.
To name but a few unique experiences, you will get to take a Ghost Train right into the dark heart of the night forest, take a glimpse at their future at the Fortuneteller’s Corner, watch fire-jugglers in action, and dance together around a great bonfire. Those into thrills of the wild will be offered close encounters with notoriously unpopular animals during a Dare at the Palm House and insect microscopy sessions, an exhibit of relics of late zoo residents, and a chance to meet a mighty winged nocturnal hunter from Africa. In addition, all amusement park attractions will be made available, including this year’s new acquisitions like the Bungee Trampoline for aspiring acrobats, Apollo-X with the out-of-this-world experience of space travel, and the virtual adventures offered by the 10D Cinema and Icaros Pro.
Tickets granting entry from 17:00 to 22:00 and all programs and activities are available for 1700 HUF per person, while Magic Wristband Passes, granting all the above as well as unlimited access to all amusement park rides, are available for 3500 HUF each. Get them in advance online (bit.ly/zoodebrecen) or at cash desks, or on-site till 21:30.
Under new government regulations in force since October 23, face masks, available at our gift shops, will be required during the event.
You are all highly encouraged to put on your spookiest costumes and masks to get free rides on certain attractions.
