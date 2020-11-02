Exotic Flora and Fauna Wintering at the Africa Aviary

We are home to a lot of plant and animal species that naturally occur in warmer climates and thus need shelter from the harsh weather in late autumn and winter.

The building of our Africa Aviary, for instance, provides an entirely different experience for those of you who are used to the mineral and cactus exhibits hosted there in summertime: among the pineapple palms and Chinese windmill palms you can encounter throughout our park in the rest of the year, there are now ibises, a marabou stork, a crowned crane, Guinea turacos and our crowned pigeon colony of now five. Open all year round, our zoo has new experiences in store every season.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park