Restrictions Have Been Imposed in Debrecen As Well from 4 November 2020

The Government of Hungary has declared a state of emergency and has introduced extraordinary measures in this regard, which concern Debrecen as well:

• The curfew that has been imposed allows people to be in public places solely for the purposes of carrying out work or going to work between midnight and 5 a.m. The only exceptions to the above can be situations where there is a risk of health damage, threat to life or serious damage.

• It is forbidden to hold music and dance events, but catering facilities can still be open until 11 p.m. respecting the rules for wearing masks already in effect.

• Two seats must be left empty between two spectators with face-masks at theatrical, cinema and other cultural performances as well as at domestic sport events.

• A social distance of 1.5 metres must be kept by visitors to museums and libraries, the conditions of which are to be provided for by the facility operator. In case of non-respect of the above obligation, non-compliant individuals must be excluded from the visit by the operator’s employee.

• Parking in all public places of Debrecen has been made free of charge, so people are encouraged to use their own vehicles, if they can. In order to ensure that a safe distance can be kept by passengers using community transport, additional vehicles are to be operated on weekdays, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

We ask everybody to please pay increased attention to complying with the rules, as the police will give priority to check it.

