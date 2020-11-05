A Lecture Given on Persecuted Christian Families

Azbej Tristan, Secretary of State responsible for the assistance to persecuted Christians and the implementation of the Hungary Helps Programme gave a lecture called ’Living by the Credo in persecuted Christian families’. The event took place in the Catholic church in Borbíró Square on 14 October 2020. István Puskás also welcomed the participants before the course of the Debrecen Roman Catholic University Spirituality began. The Vice Mayor pointed out: „it is our Christian duty to try to create the safety and peace we live in for our fellow human beings”. On average, eight Christians were killed each day in 2019, and more than 260 million Christians suffer persecution because of their religion all over the world. During the course of last year only, more than 9,400 churches were attacked in the world – said Secretary of State Azbej Tristan, who pointed out: the lecture and the state’s Hungary Helps Programme aim to provide information on the human rights crisis affecting Christians.

