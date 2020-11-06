The National Instruments has started downsizing in Debrecen

Our news site found out this week that National Instruments has started downsizing in Debrecen. According to our information, customer service is primarily affected by the dismissal. We asked the NI headquarters in Austin and we got informed that a 9% downsizing was ordered worldwide, but they did not say exactly how much it could affect Hungary or the region. In response, they did not specify how long this redundancy would be implemented.

