Some Faculties at the University of Debrecen Go Online From 9th November

After the Miskolc University, the University of Debrecen has also announced that some of their faculties go online from 9th November, 2020 because of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Students of the university were sent an e-mail yesterday about the details, but logistics of the change is still in progress at the university.

According to the press, at the University of Debrecen, the Faculty of Economics and the Faculty of Arts will go online from 9th November. All the lectures and the seminars will be held online, but the lecturers will be available in the buildings of the university.

Exams are also expected to be held online this semester, but at the Faculty of Arts, students can take their exams in person, too.

