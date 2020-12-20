The air quality in Debrecen is objectionable

Due to the high concentration of airborne dust, air quality in the Sajó Valley is unfavorable, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on Sunday.

According to their information, air quality is dangerous in Sajószentpéter and unhealthy in Kazincbarcika and Putnok. In three other cities – Miskolc, Nyíregyháza and Debrecen – the air was classified as objectionable based on the NNK air hygiene assessment.

Based on the meteorological forecast, no significant improvement is expected in the eastern and northeastern part of the country – they added.

NNK highlighted that among the air pollutants, small aerosol particles (particulate matter) have the most significant health risks, causing respiratory symptoms in the short term and increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the long term. It is important to reduce the use of incorrect heating methods in the affected settlements, and those who use solid fuel should put dry firewood on the fire if possible – they asked.

The air hygiene index system includes four categories. The first is acceptable, the second is objectionable, the third is unhealthy, and the fourth is dangerous.

debreceninap.hu