The time-based ticket was introduced by DKV, the mayor talked about a new tram line

DKV Közlekedési Zrt. has expanded its service in Debrecen with another type of ticket that can be purchased with a mobile phone and which is time-based – the leaders of the city and the company announced at a press conference in front of the old town hall on Wednesday.

Mayor László Papp stated that the mobile line ticket introduced in October last year is becoming more and more popular: about nine thousand have been sold so far, and the time-based mobile ticket introduced on January 1 is also being bought by more and more people every day.

The mayor said that this year:

there will be no increase in the price of DKV tickets and passes. Within the framework of the Debrecen 2030 program, local public transport is being continuously developed: in addition to the purchase of new trams, it is planned to build a new tram line crossing the city in an east-west direction.

Attila Nagy, CEO of DKV Zrt., Said that the new type of mobile ticket is a gap-filling travel option: by purchasing a ticket, the journey is ensured for 60 minutes on DKV vehicles.

The one-hour mobile ticket, like the mobile line ticket, is purchased through an easy-to-download app for Android and iOS and only takes a few minutes. The mobile ticket, which can be purchased without cash or with a credit card, is valid on DKV Zrt.’s scheduled bus, trolleybus and tram services, along the entire length of the lines.

For 60 minutes from the first validation, this ticket provides passengers with an unlimited number of transfers. The price of the time-based mobile ticket is HUF 400, which provides a cheaper price for the trip compared to the line ticket, even in case of a transfer – Attila Nagy explained.

Photo: Facebook / László Papp

debreceninap.hu