Due to his harassment scandal, the dean was dismissed from the University of Debrecen

In April last year, during the academic year, Péter Bálint, the dean of the University of Debrecen, left his position in the faculty, which he occupied for five years.

Péter Bálint was the head of the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education of the University of Debrecen (LYGYK), he would in principle have been replaced by Marianna Móré until 31 December, but he did not fill his office, as of July 1, 2020 commissioned by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy for three years.

24.hu learned from several sources that Péter Bálint’s officially unjustified departure may be due to a harassment case, after an ethical inquiry into the case of the expelled dean in 2019 at the University of Debrecen.

A member of the institution’s ethics committee told the paper that an ethical case had been initiated against Bálint for harassment, and the procedure ended with a finding condemning the dean.

A female instructor reported the dean because “he approached her impermissibly. Bálint did not admit this in the proceedings, he said that his style was more friendly and direct than hurtful. ”

Another instructor said

the case was “very, very disturbing and difficult,” but he did not give further details, while the other revealed that the faculty “knew the case but not the details.”

Péter Bálint, a storyteller and writer, editor and author of several books, has been teaching at the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education in Hajdúböszörmény since 2000. In 2012 he was awarded the Attila József Prize and in 2019 with the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

Budapest, March 14, 2012

Writer Péter Bálint receives the József Attila Award from Miklós Réthelyi, Minister of National Resources, on the occasion of our national holiday in the Baroque Hall of the Museum of Fine Arts on March 15. In addition to the Minister, Géza Szőcs, State Secretary for Culture of the Ministry of National Resources (NEFMI) and János Halász, Parliamentary State Secretary of NEFMI.

MTI Photo: Imre Földi

He was also the head of the Department of Literature, Communication and Cultural Anthropology of the faculty.

The University of Debrecen may not provide information on the matter without the permission of the persons concerned.

debreceninap.hu